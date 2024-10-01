Man shot and killed by police in Northwood, NH; officer also injured

A man was shot and killed by police at a residence in Northwood, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, according to the attorney general's office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it is responding to the scene at a home along Route 4. They said police initially responded to the area for a disturbance call. One law enforcement officer was injured, and authorities said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The identity of the man who was shot and killed is being withheld pending notification of family, the attorney general's office said. An autopsy will be scheduled by the chief medical examiner's office.

The name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation, the attorney general's office said.