Massachusetts

Man shot and killed by police in Springfield overnight

The exact circumstances remain under investigation

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

A man was shot and killed by police in Springfield, Massachusetts, overnight.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said that Springfield police were called to the area of Lyman Street around 1 a.m. and found a 24-year-old man in the doorway of an apartment building with two firearms, according to WWLP.

They said two officers fired their guns, with one officer striking and wounding the man. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office and Springfield police.

Springfield's mayor and police commissioner are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the shooting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

More Massachusetts news

Hartford 2 hours ago

Search continues for suspect in murders of Massachusetts mom, baby in Connecticut

John Tomase 1 hour ago

Kennedy provides strongest evidence yet that Red Sox intend to spend

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us