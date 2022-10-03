Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department.

The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.

Detectives as well as crime-scene technicians were on scene following the shooting Sunday night to interview witnesses and collect evidence. The University of Vermont Police Department and South Burlington Police Department helped with the initial response and with scene security. Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, particularly agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, also responded to help in the investigation.

The victim who was killed has not been identified by police.

This shooting marks the 25th gunfire incident of 2022 and fourth homicide, according to Burlington police.

Officers say additional information will be released as the investigation moves forward.