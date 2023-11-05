Brockton

Man shot at Ocean State Job Lot in Mass. after dispute with employee

According to Brockton police, the man was shot after he allegedly pulled a knife during a dispute with an Ocean State employee.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was injured Sunday in a shooting at an Ocean State Job Lot store in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police responded to the store located at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive around noon and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

According to police, the man was shot after he allegedly pulled a knife during a dispute with an Ocean State employee.

Investigators have identified the gunman, and police are searching for him at this time. His name has not been publicly released.

Police said it does not appear there is any danger to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

