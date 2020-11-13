Man Shot by Everett Police Arraigned From Hospital

A man who was shot by police Wednesday in Everett, Massachusetts, was arraigned two days later from the hospital.

An officer shot 45-year-old Anthony Morrison after an hourslong standoff with police after allegedly attacking his mother, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. He was arraigned from Massachusetts General Hospital Friday on charges of assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police and an ambulance responded around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to Woodland Avenue, where there was a report of an altercation. Morrison's mother was found injured and told responders he had a history of mental health disorder.

According to the DA's office, police stayed outside when EMTs went into the home, and Morrison allegedly aimed what appeared to be a gun at one of them.

Responders spent hours negotiating with Morrison before officers deployed pepper spray, the DA's office said. He was still holding what police thought was a firearm when he tried to exit the home, allegedly trying to charge at officers in the doorway.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that at approximately 3:41 p.m. officers deployed less lethal munition striking, but failing to stop, the defendant before an Everett Police officer discharged his firearm, striking the defendant," the DA's office said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Morrison was actually in possession of a BB gun.

Morrison was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after the shooting. His condition was not revealed. After being arraigned, he was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing Monday.

The case remains under investigation.