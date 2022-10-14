Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive

A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said.

Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene.

When they arrived, officers were confronted with an armed male subject, police said. Mexico police officer Dustin Broughton fired his gun and hit the subject multiple times.

The subject, later identified as Daniel Tibbetts, 22, of Mexico, was taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds. He was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment. He is expected to survive, police said.

Broughton has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office, which is the standard procedure for any police shootings.