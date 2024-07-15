Man shot by Vermont State Police troopers during confrontation Sunday night

Vermont State Police say a man was shot during a confrontation with state troopers in the town of Burke on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Route 114 and Pinkham Road, state police said. The man was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for treatment of his injuries. No update on his condition was immediately available.

The troopers involved were not injured, state police said.

The investigation is in its early stages, and state police said the identity of the man who was shot will be released pending notification of fmaily members and further investigation.

Following standard protocol, the names of the troopers who fired their weapons will be withheld for at least 24 hours.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call state police at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.