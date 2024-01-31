Man shot dead after crashing truck, approaching officer with knife in Maine

A Massachusetts man was shot and killed by a police officer in Fryeburg, Maine, on Tuesday night after leading authorities on a car chase through two states.

Fryeburg police said that Kenneth Ellis, 52, whose last known address was in Hyannis, died at the scene after he was shot by police officer Michael St. Laurent, according to News Center Maine. Ellis had allegedly approached the officer while brandishing a knife.

The incident began when Ellis refused to pull his pickup truck over for law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, leading to a chase that led into Maine, police said. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle on Main Street in Fryeburg, where it struck multiple vehicles and then crashed into a snowbank in front of Norway Savings Bank.

Ellis then exited the vehicle and approached St. Laurent while holding a knife, police said.

An Oxford County deputy involved in the chase was injured in a collision with another vehicle, but the deputy's injuries weren't believed to be life threatening, officials said.

The attorney general’s office is investigating as it does in all cases in which police officers use deadly force in Maine. St. Laurent was placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary in such cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.