Man Shot Dead in Front of Revere Ice Cream Shop Identified; Police Search for Suspect

Massachusetts State Police say a 20-year-old man has died after being shot Sunday night in front of the Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Blvd.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in front of an ice cream shop late Sunday night in Revere, Massachusetts.

Yaseen Butt, of Revere, was conscious when police found him suffering from a gunshot wound just after 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the Twist and Shake at 82 Revere Beach Blvd, state police said. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are actively searching for the suspected shooter, who ran from the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting happened after a fight.

“It’s just incredible because these kids, they’re running around with these guns, they think they’re playing video games, but it’s not, it’s someone’s life," Richard Covino, a bouncer, said.

"There’s a mother at home whose heart is broken right now, you know, because some kid wanted to waive a gun and think that he was a big shot.”

