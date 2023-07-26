Local

Man shot during armed robbery in Worcester; shooter sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during an armed robbery on Park Avenue in Worcester, Massachusetts

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the AutoZone on Park Avenue. A 41-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say a male robbed the victim and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left online or by texting 274637.

