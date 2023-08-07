Local

Rhode Island

Man shot during robbery in Providence early Monday morning

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A man was shot during a robbery in Providence, Rhode Island, early Monday morning.

Police told WJAR the man was inside his vehicle on Atwells Avenue around 1 a.m. when a person pointed a gun at him and demanded his valuables.

The suspect shot the man before he could hand over anything, but police said the suspect did flee after taking some valuables from the victim.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

