Man shot in Dorchester; 19-year-old arrested

A man was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night, and a 19-year-old is facing charges.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:55 p.m. to the area of Castlegate Road and Normandy Street for a report of a person shot and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, police said. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

As detectives began to view cameras in the area, they saw a possible suspect get out of a vehicle and walk up a driveway before fleeing the area. Officers on scene searched the area and found a discarded firearm, which was later determined to be a Cande Mefe Century Arms LNK 9X19 with a spent shell casing in the chamber and twelve rounds in the magazine which was capable of holding eighteen.

Officers searching for the suspect were able to find him in the area of 28 Columbia Road and immediately take him into custody.

Demanni White-Tharps, of Quincy, was arrested on several firearm charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and assault and battery with a firearm.

White-Tharps is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.