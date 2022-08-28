Man Shot in Dorchester Dies From Injuries

A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at a press conference late Saturday the victim was 31 years old. Further identifying information was not released Sunday, including the man's name.

Boston police responded to multiple scenes following the shooting Saturday. There were evidence markers placed just steps from the front door of Las Americas Market, located at 970 Blue Hill Avenue, and yellow police tape was surrounding the store. The busy corner was blocked off for hours as detectives collected evidence, including shoes, clothes and surveillance video from the scene of the shooting.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials are asking for the public's help, specifically any witnesses who can help them identify whoever shot a man Saturday in Dorchester.

Half a mile away, there was another scene at Harvard Street and Hansborough that was also sectioned off with yellow police tape. Detectives could be seen looking inside a vehicle that appeared to have crashed near a telephone pole. DA Hayden said Saturday that officials were still looking into whether or not the crashed car was connected to the shooting.

There was also a search underway Saturday evening nearby both scenes. Video from the area showed at least two police K-9s searching, one officer holding his gun as he walked, and a helicopter flying overhead. Police did not say whether or not their search yielded any clues.

Another scene at Blue Hill and Westview @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/gL5bBoljxQ — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) August 27, 2022

Police investigation at Harvard St. and Hansborough in Dorchester. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/yJ7AYabQ4H — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) August 27, 2022

The shooting happened at the tail end of the city's Caribbean Festival just blocks away, in which spectators lined sidewalks for the parade, cheering and waving flags. DA Hayden wasn't able to say Saturday night that the festival and shooting were related but did note the festival resulted in more people in the area.

The district attorney said there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, but officials say they still need the community's help to identify the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating this shooting.