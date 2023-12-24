Man shot in Dorchester expected to survive

A man was shot Sunday night in the Dorchester section of Boston, according to the city's police department.
The Boston Police Department said it got a shotspotter call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, and officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound when they responded to Ripley Road.
His wounds were considered non-life threatening.
An investigation was ongoing Sunday night. No arrests have been made.
