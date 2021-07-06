Woman Shot, Killed While Visiting Malden Home; Search on for Suspect

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman visiting a home in Malden, Massachusetts, was shot and killed Tuesday morning, and they are seeking the public's help locating the suspect.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference Tuesday night that the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Brian Butler. He is described as 6'3" tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Butler has two distinctive tattoos, Ryan said. One appears to be a Celtic cross on his left leg. The other appears to be the name 'Jadyn' on his right forearm.

Malden police received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. reporting a robbery at 51 Fairmont Street during which someone was shot. The 911 caller identified the person who left the scene headed toward Boston Street as Butler.

The woman who called police told responding officers that a woman upstairs in the house had been shot in the head. Police found the victim in a bedroom upstairs. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The district attorney says the victim was only a visitor to the home and was in no way connected to the events that took place.

A next-door neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC10 Boston that he got a knock on his door from somebody who lives at the house.

“Somebody was banging on our door and then they ran out into the street and they were like, 'he’s driving off,' and that was it,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors were left wondering what happened.

”I was surprised that this all happened and when I heard that it was somebody that got shot, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I’m glad it didn’t ricochet anywhere,'" one man said.

”I was surprised to wake up to hear there was a shooting," a woman said. "It’s scary.”

The neighbors NBC10 Boston spoke with say the property is well-known to them and police. They have seen cruisers in front of the house in the past.

”Two of the people, they’re always fighting," one woman said. "There was another drug overdose, the guy got taken out and we never seen him again.”

The shooting Tuesday is not believed to be random. Investigators were on scene through the afternoon collecting evidence, and the investigation remains active, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.