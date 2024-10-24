Man shot in the face in North Attleborough hotel lobby

A 61-year-old man was shot in the face late Monday night in a hotel lobby in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, according to officials, who say they don't believe the victim was the intended target.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that they are investigating the shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, located at 55 Draper Avenue.

North Attleborough police first responded to the hotel after receiving a 911 call about a person shot at that location, and arrived to find a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the face while in the lobby of the hotel, the district attorney said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to the DA's office, an initial investigation shows the man was not the intended target of the shooting. Officials have not revealed who the actual target was, or provided any details about a possible suspect.

Further information cannot be released at this time, the DA added. An investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.