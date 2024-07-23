New Hampshire

Man shot, killed by police outside of home in NH, authorities say

The attorney general says the names of the officers are being withheld pending "the conclusion of formal interviews"

By Staff Reports

Police Lights Generic NBC4_18

A man was shot and killed by police in Kensington, New Hampshire, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. outside of a home on Olivia Lane, according to authorities, who said the shooting triggered a shelter in place for nearby residents.

No other injuries were reported, the Attorney General's Office said, adding that there's no threat to the public.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The attorney general says the names of the officers are being withheld pending "the conclusion of formal interviews."

The shooting remains under investigation.

More New Hampshire news

Maine Jul 18

NH man killed, woman injured in Maine motorcycle crash

New Hampshire Jul 16

Dozens of residents displaced after fire in apartment building in Nashua, NH

Hooksett Jul 16

Driver seriously hurt, another facing DWI charge in Hooksett, NH, crash

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us