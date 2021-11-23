Man Shot, Killed During Altercation With Fall River Police

A man is dead and two officers were taken to the hospital after a police shooting overnight in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that officers were looking for 30-year-old Anthony Hardin on Lowell Street for a report of domestic violence that occurred over the weekend. They spoke with him at a home on Melville Street.

There was a confrontation shortly after, which is when the District Attorney said an officer fired at least one shot and struck Harden. He was taken to St. Anne's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A knife was found on scene.

"Initial information indicates that a knife was present at the scene of the altercation," Quinn said during a Monday night press conference. "Two officers, per protocol, were taken to the hospital. I believe at least one of them has been released, if not both."

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses. No further information was immediately available.