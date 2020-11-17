Man Shot, Killed in Boston's Hyde Park

A man was shot and killed Monday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to police.

Boston police responded to a report of a shooting near 18 Church Street shortly after 10 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near Kelly Park.

Police found the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.