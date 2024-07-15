Man shot, killed in Jamaica Plain, police say

A man was shot and killed in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Arborway and New Washington Street, Boston police said.

Officers found the man, whose name wasn't released, with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was then taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.