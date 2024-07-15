Jamaica Plain

Man shot, killed in Jamaica Plain, police say

The shooting remains under investigation

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A man was shot and killed in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Arborway and New Washington Street, Boston police said.

Officers found the man, whose name wasn't released, with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was then taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Jamaica Plain
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us