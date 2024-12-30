Man shot to death in Lowell

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said police responded just before 8 p.m. to the intersection of Middlesex Street and Maude Street. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was brought to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Officials did not say whether any arrests had been made, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

No further details were immediately available.