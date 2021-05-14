Man Shot to Death in New Bedford: Police

A man was shot and killed Friday in New Bedford, Massachusetts, police said.

New Bedford officers who responded to Richdale Foods on Brock Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting incident found one gunshot victim.

The man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. He has not been identified.

People were asked to avoid the area Friday night while detectives were on scene conducting an investigation.

Police did not provide any suspect information. No other information was immediately available.