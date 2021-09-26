Man Shot to Death in Providence Restaurant

A 37-year-old man was shot to death at a restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, police said.
Cmdr. Thomas Verdi told the Providence Journal the shooting happened Saturday morning at Roque's Cafe.
The death marked the city's 19th homicide this year. No other information was immediately available.
Police also are investigating other shootings since Thursday night that left three men injured. One happened Thursday night, the other two incidents were Friday.
Local
No arrests have been made.
Copyright AP - Associated Press