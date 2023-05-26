Local

Providence

Man Shot While Traveling Inside an Uber in Providence

Authorities said he was on his way to the airport at around noon, when shots were fired near the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

A man was injured after being hit by gunfire while traveling via Uber in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday.

According to reports from WJAR, the man was in Providence for a conference.

The man was hit by one of the bullets and was taken to RI Hospital by the Uber driver.

The man is expected to be ok. There are no suspects or arrests at this moment, according to police.

