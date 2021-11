Transit police are looking to identify a man after an attack involving a hypodermic needle on an MBTA bus.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as the bus was at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston's South End.

Police released a photo of the man and asked anyone who knows who he is to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617=222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.