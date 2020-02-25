Man Sought After Wine Bottle Emptied in Store Bathroom

A man is being sought after a bottle of wine was found empty in a New Hampshire store.

Police in Belmont released a photo of a person of interest in "the disappearance of 'the contents of a bottle of white wine.'"

Workers at the unidentified store reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed the man going into the restroom carrying a bottle of "Sunday Funday" wine, then leaving the store without the bottle a short time later.

The bottle was found in the bathroom, open with a little bit of wine remaining.

The person of interest was wearing a blue coat and black ski pants, police said. He drove away in a small, silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-267-8350.