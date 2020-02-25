Local
New Hampshire

Man Sought After Wine Bottle Emptied in Store Bathroom

By Mike Pescaro

Belmont Police

A man is being sought after a bottle of wine was found empty in a New Hampshire store.

Police in Belmont released a photo of a person of interest in "the disappearance of 'the contents of a bottle of white wine.'"

Workers at the unidentified store reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed the man going into the restroom carrying a bottle of "Sunday Funday" wine, then leaving the store without the bottle a short time later.

Local

drugs for guns 17 mins ago

2nd Man Sentenced in Vermont-to-Boston Drugs-for-Guns Plan

Massachusetts 33 mins ago

Fore River Bridge Closed to Traffic Due to Malfunction

The bottle was found in the bathroom, open with a little bit of wine remaining.

The person of interest was wearing a blue coat and black ski pants, police said. He drove away in a small, silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-267-8350.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireBelmont
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us