Man Sought in Attack Over Stroller at Park Street MBTA Station

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man accused of attacking another man on May 1 at the Park Street station, allegedly because the victim was sitting in a stroller

By Mike Pescaro

MBTA Transit Police

A man accused of attacking another man earlier this month at a Boston MBTA station, allegedly because the victim was sitting in a stroller, is being sought by transit police.

Investigators released a photo of the man and said he's wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault and battery at Park Street, which serves the Green Line and Red Line.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

"The subject took exception to a grown man sitting in a stroller, called him a derogatory name and then physically assaulted the victim causing injury," MBTA Transit Police said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050 or to text a tip anonymously to 873873.

