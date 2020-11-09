Mashpee Teen Still Missing After Authorities in Fla. Kill Man Wanted in Her Disappearance

A man who was being sought in connection to a missing teenager in Mashpee, Massachusetts, was fatally shot by authorities Thursday in Crestview, Florida.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Luis Zaragoza, who was wanted in the disappearance of 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea, had died four days earlier when the U.S. Marshals Service tried to take him into custody.

Finklea, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, was last seen getting into Zaragoza's rented vehicle in New Bedford on Oct. 20. According to prosecutors, Zaragoza's cellphone was turned off moments later, and Finklea's was found discarded on Route 140 in New Bedford, about five miles from where she got into the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Zaragoza left the state and drove south to Florida, then west to Texas, before returning to Florida. Surveillance footage shows some of the places he traveled, but Finklea was not seen, according to the DA's office, which said the search for her remains active.

Detectives with the New Bedford Police Department learned that Zaragoza had been found and were on their way to Florida when he was killed.

The Oskaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida said a deputy was assisting U.S. Marshals around 8:30 a.m. when the man Massachusetts officials later identified as Zaragoza fired at least a shot from a car in a McDonald's parking lot.

"Officers fired shots and the fugitive, wanted on out of state charges for kidnapping, was deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said in a statement last week.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department first asked for the public's help to find Finklea last month.

The Cape Cod Times reported that before her disappearance, Finklea had texted a friend she was meeting with a man named Luis Barboza. The DA's office said Tuesday that Zaragoza was known to go by that alias.

Anyone with information about Finklea has been asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6360 or the Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department at 774-361-6045.