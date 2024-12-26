Man sought in Medford home invasion

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are looking for a man wanted in a home invasion.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but police said Thursday that 31-year-old Anderson Otoni Nascimento is considered armed and dangerous.

Police did not give a physical description of Nascimento, but shared a photo.

Nascimento has ties to Medford, Watertown, Somerville and Newton, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Medford Police Department at 781-391-6767.