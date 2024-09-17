Man sought in sexual assault of 14-year-old outside Brookline High School

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

The attack happened on Tappan Street near Brookline High School around 1 p.m. Monday, police said. The girl was walking between two school buildings at the time.

"She was walking from one building to another, and a male in his 20s unknown to her approached her, and actually reached over with one of his hands and reached down into her pants," said Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell.

The girl reported the incident to a teacher, who immediately notified the dean and called police.

"Very disturbing, something like this in broad daylight, at a school where kids should feel safe," Campbell said.

"We ask students to be mindful of their surroundings as they move about our campus," Linus Guillory Jr., superintendent of Public Schools of Brookline, said in a statement shared by police. "While BHS is a safe campus, our high school complex consists of multiple buildings and students move about on public streets. Students, staff and all community members are urged to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to any school staff member."

School administrators are planning to increase supervision between classes.