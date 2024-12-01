Man stabbed in Hartford, Conn. has died: police

A man who was stabbed in Hartford on Sunday morning has died, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street around 9 a.m. for a report of someone stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 60s with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police said a suspect was found and has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.