Man Stabbed in Providence, Later Shot While Trying to Seek Help at Nearby Market

Police say a man was stabbed in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night and then later shot outside a convenience store in nearby Cranston while he was attempting to seek help.

Investigators said the man was stabbed on Prudence Avenue in Providence and then sought help at Ocean State Market on Dyer Avenue in Cranston, according to WJAR-TV. He was shot after exiting the store.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and police said he is expected to survive, police said.

Cranston police announced Thursday morning that they had made an arrest in the Dyer Avenue shooting.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Michael McCombs, 33, of Cranston, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit. He was arraigned Thursday morning and bail was set at $50,000.

Cranston police said they received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a person who was at Ocean State Market reporting that they had been stabbed. As officers were responding, they learned that the person has been shot as well.

When they arrived, police said they found the victim "bleeding profusely" on the curb, suffering from a gunshot wound and a serious stab wound.

Investigators were able to determine that the incident stemmed form an earlier disturbance in Providence between individuals who were all known to each other. The disturbance then continued over the city line into Cranston, where the victim was allegedly shot by McCombs. Detectives were able to recover the gun used in the shooting, and said McCombs confessed to the crime.