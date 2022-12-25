Local

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street.

By Kirsten Glavin

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also today, another person was stabbed in the area of Dewey St. in Dorchester.

It was reported at around 3:26 p.m.

EMS were on scene and reported the victim had non life threatening injuries.

No arrestas have been reported in either stabbing.

