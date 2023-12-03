Man stabbed outside Kowloon Restaurant days after huge fight

A man was stabbed in Kowloon's parking lot in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, less than two weeks after a brawl at the iconic restaurant on Thanksgiving eve.

A spokesperson for Saugus police tells NBC10 Boston that the stabbing occurred just after 9 p.m. outside the establishment, and the victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The family restaurant and local staple had several events going on last night, including a comedy show and a chance for families to see Santa.

Video shows a large section of the restaurant's parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape just outside Kowloon's front entrance. A number of patrons' cars are taped off inside the crime scene, as well, and several investigators and squad cars were visible.

One witness shared with NBC10 Boston what he heard and saw Saturday night.

"It looked like I saw a little bit of blood so I kept walking and then I saw a guy over there on the ground and I could just you know hear him gasping for breath and stuff, and I just hope he's alright you know what I mean?" he said. "I just hope the guy made it you know what I mean because it didn't sound good."

According to Kowloon's Facebook page, "The Sopranos" Frank Santorelli, Jimmy Cash and Dave Lamb were on stage until 10:30 p.m. Every Friday and Saturday in December, patrons can also come meet Santa Claus and friends from 6 - 9 p.m., and there's December Saturdays with musical entertainment by DJ RMC.

Police did not share any other information on what happened Saturday night, including whether or not any arrests had been made.

This is just the latest act of violence at Kowloon. Saturday's stabbing comes on the heels of four people being charged for a fight that erupted at the popular family North Shore restaurant on Nov. 22. That altercation involved several people and resulted in management closing the restaurant and bar early.

The bloody melee was also captured on video that was shared on social media.

Four people involved are now facing charges and the Saugus Select Board was considering taking action against Kowloon’s liquor license.

Bob Wong, whose family owns the institution along Massachusetts Route 1, told NBC10 Boston after that incident that he knew the videos that were posted online of the disturbance would get more clicks because of the name recognition of the restaurant, but he said that, even with extra precautions, there's no way of predicting when emotions will boil over.

Saugus police chief Michael Ricciardelli said at the time that the disturbance was "unacceptable and disgusting."

“The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others," he said when police confirmed there was a . "A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

An investigation into Saturday's stabbing is ongoing.