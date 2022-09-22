Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said.

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

Rose was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Prosecutors did not say Thursday night whether a person had been arrested.

No further information was immediately available.