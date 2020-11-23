Local

death investigation

Man Stabbed to Death in Haverhill, Mass.; Investigation Underway

Jose Vasquez, 26, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds after 10 p.m. in Haverhill, Massachusetts Saturday night

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haverhill over the weekend in what authorities said was not a random act.

Jose Vasquez was found suffering from apparent stab wounds after 10 p.m. at a home on Marble Street Saturday. Vasquez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The homicide is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Haverhill Police. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no threat to the public, according to authorities. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Search Continues for ‘Aggressive Coyote' in Stoneham

forecast 8 hours ago

Morning, Midday Downpours Before Cold Air Moves In Monday

This article tagged under:

death investigationstabbingHaverhillEssex District AttorneyHaverhill Police Department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us