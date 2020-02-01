Local
Cape Cod

Man Shot, Seriously Wounded on Cape Cod; No Arrests Made

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Police on Cape Cod are searching for the gunman in a Hyannis shooting Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at a home on Dumont Drive on Barnstable to find a man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Barnstable police. That man is in stable but serious condition Saturday after he was brought to Cape Cod Hospital and underwent surgery.

Barnstable police and state police are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812, or email Detective Sgt. John York at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsshooting
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us