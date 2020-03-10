Local
Man Stabs Co-Worker at Wakefield Business and Flees, Police Say

The man, who took off in the nearby woods, was captured by state and local police

By Melissa Buja and Cassy Arsenault

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts man is custody after he stabbed his co-worker and fled the scene at a produce wholesaler in Wakefield, police said.

The alleged attacker was arrested in some marsh nearby after he was found with the help of a police dog, according to Wakefield police.

Officers were called to the Produce Connection on Audubon Road just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said.

The suspected attacker, who was later identified as Elvin Gutierrez, 34, of Chelsea, took off into some marsh behind the business, police said.

"We responded to the area, found that the suspect had fled the building and gone into a wooded area and with the assistance of our friends from the state police and the canine we were able to find the subject," Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

"At this point, we don't know the extent of the injuries," Skory said.

The alleged attacker was looked at inside an ambulance after complaining of a K-9 bite but Skory said there was no broken skin.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

Gutierrez was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday at Malden District Court on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

