Local

Weymouth

Man Stomped on and Killed Family’s Pet Chihuahua, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, found the dog's body along the shoreline

Chihuahua Looking Back
Getty Images, File

Police have arrested a Massachusetts man they say stomped his family’s pet Chihuahua to death and tried to hide the body.

Weymouth police say 19-year-old Shykeim Basden faces arraignment Tuesday after his arrest Monday on several charges including animal cruelty.

Officers responded to reports of the killing at about 3:30 p.m.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

New Hampshire 23 mins ago

NH Police Officer Donates COVID-19 First Responder Stipend to Community

A witness told responding officers that Basden had stomped on the Chihuahua named Coco several times, then fled the apartment with the dog in his arms.

A family member told police they thought Basden was going to throw the dog in a nearby pond.

Police searched the shoreline and found the dog’s body.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Weymouthpet
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us