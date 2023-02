MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday.

Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm.

2/7 2PM this subject with a closed fist struck a 62 y/o woman w/out provocation or warning. #MBTA Downtown Xing concourse. The victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me". Recognize him ? Please contact us w/any info you have. 617-222-1050 or SeeSay app. Help us ID him !! TY pic.twitter.com/3WPKAVZwjx — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 8, 2023

Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck.

If you have any information on this person, you are urged to call 617-222-1050.