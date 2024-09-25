Man struck and killed by front-end loader at Maine sand and gravel company

A 43-year-old man was killed when he was struck by the bucket of a front-end loader while walking across the yard at a Maine sand and gravel company on Monday, according to state police.

Troopers from the Maine State Police said they responded to Dayton Sand and Gravel around 12:03 p.m. Monday for a report of a worker who had been struck by a front-end loader.

Their investigation determined that Cory Maddox, of East Waterboro, was walking across the yard of the sand and gravel company when he was struck by the bucket of a front-end loader operated by another worker. Efforts were made to resuscitate him, but police said they were unsuccessful.

Police said there is no sign of foul play, and the incident is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Maine State Police said they were assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Department, Wells Police Department, Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue, Mine Safety and Health Administration and OSHA.