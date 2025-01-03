Maine

Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maine

No charges have been filed against the driver

By Marc Fortier

A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maine early Friday morning.

Maine State Police said shortly after 4 a.m. that they were at the scene of a fatal crash and had closed the I-95 off-ramp at Exit 132 southbound in Fairfield as they investigated.

In an update shortly after 6 a.m., they said they received a 911 call around 3:37 a.m. saying a tractor-trailer had hit a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation determined that 49-year-old Mark Michaud, of Fairfield, was struck and killed by the tractor-trailer while he was attempting to cross the off-ramp of Exit 132.

No charges have been filed against the tractor-trailer driver, a 19-year-old from Milford, Maine.

Maine State Police analyzed the scene and inspected the tractor-trailer unit. The crash remains under investigation.

The exit ramp that had been closed during the investigation has since reopened.

