Man Struck By SUV as He Was Crossing Street to Go to Cumberland Farms in Falmouth

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the street toward a convenience store in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Falmouth officers were called to the Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway shortly before 9 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian. Responding officers found a man on the ground suffering from severe head and body trauma, police said.

First aid was administered on scene before the victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition Saturday night.

An initial investigation shows the man, who was not in a crosswalk at the time, was crossing Teaticket Highway, toward Cumberland Farms, when he was struck by an SUV traveling south on the road.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation, police said.

An investigation by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.