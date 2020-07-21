Local

Dartmouth

Man Struck by Vehicle in Dartmouth Dies From Injuries: DA

Ryan Silvia, 37, of Fall River, was struck by a BMW on State Road on July 16, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said

By Melissa Buja

police lights
NBC10

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, has died from his injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

Ryan Silvia, 37, of Fall River, died Sunday evening at Rhode Island Hospital from injuries he sustained the night of July 16, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of 671 State Road at 9:15 p.m. that evening, where authorities said Silvia had been located by first responders unresponsive in the roadway with significant injuries.

Local

drunken driving 25 mins ago

Quincy Driver Had History of Arrests Before Fatal Crash

comet neowise 3 hours ago

This May Be Our Last, Best Chance to See Comet Neowise in New England

Silvia was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died on Sunday, the district attorney's office said.

An investigation showed that Silvia had been struck by a white BMW 323i. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth police and Massachusetts State Police detectives from the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

This article tagged under:

DartmouthMassachusettsfatal crash
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us