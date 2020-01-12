Local
Man Struck by 3 Cars, Killed While Attempting to Cross Highway

54-year-Billy Slatton died after he attempted to cross Interstate 293 near Exit 7 in Manchester to get to a local gas station, New Hampshire State Police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police responded to Interstate 293 north near Exit 7 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man who got out of a disabled car and then attempted to cross a New Hampshire highway to get to a local gas station was struck by three cars and died late Saturday night, state police say.

Around 10:27 p.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to Interstate 293 north for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near Exit 7 in Manchester.

Police say Billy Slatton, 54, of Deering, New Hampshire, was a passenger in a Toyota RAV4 being driven by 58-year-old Kimberly Slatton. The car experienced unknown mechanical problems and became disabled in the breakdown lane on I-293, according to authorities.

As Slatton walked from the breakdown lane into the travel portion of the highway, police say he was struck by a BMW X5, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a Volvo XC90.

Slatton was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say all three drivers—55-year-old Donald Tash Jr., of Center Barnstead, NH; 60-year-old Kevin Cotterly, of Concord, NH; and 34-year-old Heather Allan, of Northwood, NH—remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Traffic was diverted off of Exit 7 onto Front Street while I-293 north was shut down for three hours following the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gillary Rosario at 603-223-8787.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

