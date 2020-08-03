Local

Boston police

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Dorchester Shooting

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Boston police say they responded to a reported shooting just after 9:10 p.m. in the area of 15 Ellington Street.

A man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no update on his condition late Sunday night.

Local

NASCAR 7 mins ago

Brad Keselowski Wins at NH Motor Speedway With Fans in Attendance

Somerville 2 hours ago

‘You're Just Crushing Somerville Businesses Now': City Delays Phase 3 Reopening for 4th Time

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate information on a suspect.

Boston police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBoston Police Departmentdorchester shooting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us