Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Dorchester Shooting

A man who was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Boston police say they responded to a reported shooting just after 9:10 p.m. in the area of 15 Ellington Street.

A man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no update on his condition late Sunday night.

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate information on a suspect.

Boston police are investigating.