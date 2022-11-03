Local

Brockton

Man Suspected in ‘Brutal' Fatal Stabbing in Brockton Dies, DA Says

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and had a relationship of many years, but did not specify what kind of relationship it was

By Staff Reports

Police at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, officials say.

Joao Correia, 56, had been in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday night, after allegedly stabbing Veronica Gonvales Rosa, 48, to death. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz had called it a "savage, brutal" attack.

Cruz' office confirmed Thursday that Correia had died.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and had a relationship of many years, but did not specify what kind of relationship it was.

Authorities have identified a 48-year-old grandmother who was killed in what investigators say was a targeted attack.

Rosa was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face, prosecutors said. She was declared dead on scene.

Rosa's nephew said his aunt was attacked as she got home on Wednesday afternoon, with her 2-year-old granddaughter still in the backseat of her car. Investigators have not confirmed those details.

He added that she was a hard worker with two kids and one grandchild.

