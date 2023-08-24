Man suspected of grisly 2017 killing in Indiana arrested in Cambridge

A man suspected of killing and dismembering his roommate in Indiana six years ago was arrested Thursday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police said.

John Hallett, 54, was taken into custody at an apartment on Chester Street by federal, state and local law enforcement, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Last year, investigators in Michigan City, Indiana, identified him as the man who killed his roommate in 2017, then disemboweled the body and got rid of the remains in public trash cans, officials said. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Hallett after a cadaver dog found human remains in the basement of the home Hallett and the slain man lived.

He was tracked to Cambridge, and a local detective determined he was staying on Chester Street on Thursday, according to state police. Cambridge Police and officers with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and U.S. Marhsals took him into custody there.

Hallett was booked by police as a fugitive from justice ahead of a court appearance for his extradition to Indiana to face the murder charge, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Hallett had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.