Man tasered after pointing kitchen knives at police officers in Manchester, NH

A man who pointed two kitchen knives at officers responding to a domestic altercation in New Hampshire on Monday was arrested after being tasered by officers.

Manchester police said they responded to a South Mammoth Road address around 2:25 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic altercation between two men.

Arriving officers learned that 40-year-old Casey Currivan had assaulted another man and a physical fight had ensued. When officers told Currivan that he was under arrest, he shook his head "no" and climbed through an opening behind the couch into the kitchen, where he grabbed two knives and pointed them at officers. He ignored orders to drop the knives and officers deployed their Tasers.

He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of domestic violence, simple assault and resisting arrest. He was placed in preventative detention pending a court hearing on Dec. 24.

No further details were released.