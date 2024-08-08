Man threatened to shoot Applebee's employees, drive his car through restaurant

A Vermont man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees at a local Applebee's and drive his car through the restaurant.

Justin Ronald West, 28, of Barre City, is charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct by phone, stalking, eluding a police officer, negligent operation of a vehicle and excessive speed.

Police said they responded to the Applebee's in Berlin, Vermont, on Wednesday for a report of a man who had threatened to shoot employees and drive his vehicle through the business. The suspect, later identified as West, was reportedly armed with a gun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, West had already left the area. While they were investigating, he drove past the scene in his vehicle. Police attempted to stop his vehicle, but he led them on a pursuit through Berlin, driving in a negligent manner by turning off his vehicle's lights in an attempt to avoid capture. Police said he drove at high rates of speed through residential and industrial areas of Berlin. He was last seen heading away from the Applebee's, and police ultimately decided to end their pursuit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said West was ultimately taken into custody later that day. He was held at St. Johnsbury Correctional Center pending arraignment.